Is Google’s Gemini Live the AI Assistant We’ve Been Waiting For?

Swayam Malhotra
Swayam Malhotra
3 Min Read
Google's Gemini Live the AI Assistant We've Been Waiting For

Google is rolling out Gemini Live, a conversational AI assistant designed to replace Google Assistant on smartphones and smart devices. With features like real-time screen sharing, camera input, and natural voice interactions, Gemini Live aims to offer a more intuitive and responsive user experience.

Conversational AI with Real-Time Interaction

Gemini Live allows users to engage in natural, free-flowing conversations. Unlike traditional voice assistants, it supports interruptions and topic changes mid-conversation, making interactions feel more human-like. Users can also share their device’s screen or camera feed to receive contextual assistance. For instance, pointing the camera at a product can prompt Gemini Live to provide information or comparisons. These features are currently available on Android devices running Android 10 or newer with at least 2GB of RAM, and require a Google One AI Premium subscription, except for users of the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 who receive it for free.

Integration Across Google Ecosystem

Gemini Live is integrated with various Google apps, including Gmail, Keep, Tasks, Calendar, and YouTube Music. This integration enables users to perform tasks like drafting emails, setting reminders, or controlling media playback through voice commands. The assistant also supports “Hey Google” and Voice Match features, allowing hands-free operation.

Transition from Google Assistant

Google is gradually phasing out Google Assistant in favor of Gemini Live. On devices like the Pixel 9, Gemini Live replaces Google Assistant as the default voice assistant. However, users have the option to switch back to Google Assistant if they prefer.

Availability and Access

Gemini Live is available in over 40 languages and more than 200 countries. While the basic Gemini app is free, access to advanced features like Gemini Live requires a Google One AI Premium subscription, priced at Rs. 1,690 per month. Google is offering a free trial period for new users.

User Feedback and Considerations

Early users have praised Gemini Live for its conversational abilities and integration with Google services. However, some have expressed concerns about privacy, particularly regarding the storage of voice and video interactions. Google has addressed these concerns by providing options to manage and delete activity data.

Gemini Live represents a significant step forward in AI-powered personal assistants, offering more natural interactions and deeper integration with Google’s ecosystem. While it introduces new features and capabilities, users should consider privacy settings and subscription requirements when deciding to adopt this new assistant.

Swayam Malhotra
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
