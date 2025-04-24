Is Pink the New Power Color for Your Headphones? Sony Thinks So!

Sony’s popular WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 headphones just dropped in a stunning new pink color, adding a pop of style to your sound experience in India.

Sony India is bringing a fresh wave of color to its audio lineup, launching its popular WH-CH520 and WH-CH720N wireless headphones in a striking new pink variant. Announced on April 24th, 2025, this move aims to connect with a wider audience who see their gadgets as a reflection of their personal style. The addition of pink alongside existing colors like blue, beige, white, and black for the WH-CH520, and black, white, and blue for the WH-CH720N, offers a playful yet sophisticated choice for fashion-forward listeners.

For those seeking an immersive audio experience, the WH-CH720N over-ear headphones pack advanced features. They boast active noise cancellation powered by the Integrated Processor V1, effectively silencing the world around you so you can focus on your music or calls. Custom-designed 30mm drivers deliver clear and balanced sound. Battery life is impressive, offering up to 35 hours on a single charge. A quick charge provides hours of playback, perfect for busy days.

Meanwhile, the Sony WH-CH520 presents a lightweight, on-ear option with an exceptional battery life of up to 50 hours. These headphones prioritize comfort with padded headbands, making them ideal for extended listening sessions. Clear hands-free calling is a breeze thanks to Precise Voice Pickup technology and beamforming microphones. Features like Multipoint Connection, Swift Pair, Fast Pair, and 360 Reality Audio support enhance the user experience, allowing for seamless device switching and an immersive spatial sound tailored to your ears.

By introducing this new pink option, Sony is clearly reaching out to a younger demographic and anyone looking to blend high-performance audio technology with expressive design. It’s a bold statement, positioning headphones not just as a tech accessory, but as a key element of personal expression.

Both the WH-CH720N (pink) and WH-CH520 (pink) are available starting April 24th, 2025. The WH-CH720N in pink is priced at INR 9,990, while the WH-CH520 in pink is available for INR 4,490. This new color variant provides a vibrant alternative to the more traditional shades, letting you choose a headphone color that truly matches your unique style.