Is THIS the Best Time to Grab a Samsung Galaxy S24? Prices Just Hit Shocking Lows!

If you’ve been eyeing a Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphone, now might be the moment you’ve been waiting for. Samsung India has announced what they’re calling “never-seen-before” prices on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and the recently available Galaxy S24 FE as part of a limited-period offer, kicking off today.

The premium Galaxy S24 Ultra, a top seller in the Indian market, which originally launched starting at INR 129999, is now available at an astounding price of INR 84999. This significant price reduction makes the feature-packed flagship considerably more accessible.

Similarly, the Galaxy S24, a popular Android smartphone in India, sees its price drop from an initial INR 74999 to an attractive INR 44999. For those seeking a blend of performance and value, the Galaxy S24 FE is now available starting at just INR 34999, down from its original price of INR 59999. These new prices are set to turn heads and likely drive considerable interest.

These aggressive price adjustments arrive as potential buyers are increasingly looking for high-value deals, and Samsung seems to be responding directly to that demand with this limited-time offer.

Galaxy AI at Your Fingertips Across the Lineup

A major highlight across the S24 series, including the new S24 FE, is the integration of Galaxy AI. This suite of features aims to redefine how users interact with their smartphones.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, empowers communication with features like Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist. Imagine real-time two-way translation during a phone call or effortlessly summarizing lengthy notes. The AI built into the Samsung Keyboard can translate messages in 13 languages, including Hindi, breaking down language barriers in everyday conversations. Note Assist in Samsung Notes helps organize and refine notes with auto-formatting and summarization. For creatives, Drawing Assist can even transform simple sketches using AI.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 FE also benefit from Galaxy AI. The S24 includes Call Assist for real-time translation during calls and text-based assistance. Its Portrait Studio feature allows users to apply artistic AI styles like Comic or Watercolor to their portrait photos directly in the Gallery app. The Gallery app’s editing tools, powered by Generative Edit, allow for intelligent photo retouching, like removing reflections or softening shadows. The Galaxy S24 FE carries the same advanced AI experience, designed to boost productivity and connectivity.

Camera Capabilities That Impress

Photography remains a core strength of the Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a leading 200MP camera system, enhanced by the ProVisual Engine. This AI-powered suite enhances image capturing and offers greater creative control. The Quad Tele System, with its 5x optical zoom lens and 50MP sensor, delivers optical-quality zoom up to 10x and clear results even at 100x with enhanced digital zoom. Improved Nightography is also a focus, thanks to a larger 1.4 μm pixel size.

The Galaxy S24 features a capable 50MP triple camera setup with upgraded Nightography. Its AI Zoom ensures bright photos and videos even when zoomed in. The Galaxy S24 FE steps up the camera game for the FE series, featuring a 50MP wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, both with optical image stabilization (OIS), alongside a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera. The ProVisual Engine on the S24 FE leverages AI for detailed and textured images.

Under the Hood

Performance is key, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, promising efficient AI processing. It’s also the first Galaxy phone with a titanium frame for enhanced durability.

The Galaxy S24 provides a smooth experience with chipset and display enhancements. Its 6.2-inch display offers up to 2600 nits peak brightness and an adaptive 1-120 Hz refresh rate for efficient performance.

The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by a capable Exynos 2400 series chipset. It sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a long-lasting 4700mAh battery, making it suitable for gaming and extended use. The S24 FE also incorporates robust Samsung Knox security.

These new prices, available for a limited time, present a compelling opportunity for consumers in India to own a part of the Galaxy S24 series, complete with their advanced features and AI capabilities. Whether it’s the top-tier S24 Ultra, the balanced S24, or the value-focused S24 FE, there’s a model at a significantly reduced price point.