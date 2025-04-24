Is This The Cutest Headphone Color You’ve Ever Seen? Sony Says YES!

Get ready to add a pop of personality to your tech! Sony India just dropped a delightful surprise for headphone lovers, unveiling a brand new color option for two of their popular wireless models: the WH-CH520 and the WH-CH720N. Forget the usual black, white, or blue – say hello to a vibrant, eye-catching pink!

Sony clearly understands that your gadgets aren’t just tools; they’re part of your personal style. This new pink shade offers a fresh, bold statement for anyone who sees their tech as an extension of who they are. The WH-CH520 headphones, already available in blue, beige, white, and black, now welcome this playful pink to the lineup. The WH-CH720N, previously seen in black, white, and blue, also gets a stylish pink variant.

Let’s look closer at the headphones themselves.

The WH-CH720N stands out as an over-ear option built for immersive listening. It packs advanced noise cancellation, powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, designed to hush the world around you so you can focus on your music or calls. These headphones use high-quality 30mm drivers that deliver clear, balanced sound. Battery life is impressive, offering up to 35 hours on a single charge. Need power fast? Quick charging gives you hours of playback from just a short plug-in, perfect when you’re rushing out the door.

On the other hand, the Sony WH-CH520 offers a lightweight, on-ear design. Its major highlight is the staggering battery life, giving you up to 50 hours of listening time. Comfort matters for everyday use, and these headphones feature padded headbands. Making calls is easy with clear hands-free functionality thanks to Precise Voice Pickup and beamforming mics. Connectivity is a breeze with Multipoint Connection, Swift Pair, and Fast Pair, allowing you to switch between devices easily. Plus, support for 360 Reality Audio lets you dive into spatial sound tailored to your ears.

By bringing this new pink color to the market, Sony aims to connect with younger audiences and anyone who wants high-performing technology wrapped in an expressive design. The pink option provides a fun yet sophisticated alternative to the standard colors we often see.

Ready to grab a pair?

Both the WH-CH520 and WH-CH720N in the new pink color become available from April 24th, 2025 onwards.

Here’s the pricing in India:

WH-CH720N (pink): ₹9,990/-

WH-CH520 (pink): ₹4,490/-

Get ready to wear your style on your ears!