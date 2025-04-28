Why Your Summer Needs This Fan: Goldmedal’s Smart Pedestal Fan Beats the Heat?

Summer is here, and the need for effective cooling is on everyone’s mind. While air conditioners offer powerful climate control, sometimes you need a more localized, energy-efficient, and versatile solution. This is where a smart pedestal fan like Goldmedal Electricals’ new Vista 3600 comes into play, promising to transform how you experience those warm days.

Goldmedal, a well-known name in India’s electrical goods market, designed the Vista 3600 not just as a fan, but as a smart companion for your home. Imagine a fan that doesn’t just blow air in one direction, but circulates it across your entire room. The Vista 3600 does exactly this with its unique 360° oscillation. This isn’t just a slight поворот; it’s a complete rotation that pushes a refreshing 400 mm sweep of air into every corner.

Crafted from high-grade plastic, this fan feels sturdy and built to last. You get control over the airflow with both automatic and manual horizontal oscillation, plus you can adjust the vertical angle by hand. Whether you want a gentle breeze or a strong gust, the three speed settings let you customize the airflow. Plus, different operating modes – Normal, Breeze, and Night – cater to your specific comfort needs throughout the day and night. The Breeze mode likely simulates natural wind, while the Night mode probably offers a quieter, less intrusive operation for sleeping.

One of the standout features is the inclusion of an Infrared (IR) remote. No more getting up to change settings! Adjusting the speed, oscillation, or mode is effortless from across the room. The fan also sports a sleek LED display that adds a touch of modern style. This display even has an auto-dimming function, a thoughtful addition that prevents bright lights from disturbing you, especially when using the fan at night.

Underneath the stylish exterior, the Vista 3600 houses a high-grade copper motor. Copper motors are known for their durability and long-lasting performance, meaning this fan should keep you cool for many summers to come. For added convenience and energy saving, a timer function allows you to set the fan to switch off automatically at intervals between one and eight hours.

Beyond the core features, several design choices enhance the fan’s performance and safety. The blades are aerodynamically designed, specifically shaped to move air efficiently. Despite its powerful 1250 RPM high-speed operation, the Vista 3600 consumes low power, making it an energy-efficient choice for beating the heat without racking up your electricity bill. Adjusting the fan’s height is easy, working with the 360° oscillation to provide efficient and customizable cooling exactly where you need it. Safety is also a priority, with built-in thermal overload protection to prevent the motor from overheating, extending the fan’s lifespan. And perhaps best of all, the fan is designed for noiseless operation. You get powerful cooling without the annoying hum that often comes with electric fans, allowing you to work, relax, or sleep in peace. The touch panel control with the auto-dimming LED display adds another layer of modern convenience to the user experience.

Bishan Jain, Director of Goldmedal Electricals, highlighted that Goldmedal fans aim to redefine everyday comfort. He described the Vista 3600 as “a smart, stylish, and whisper-quiet companion that cools with sophistication and ease,” emphasizing that it’s more than just a simple fan.

The Goldmedal Vista 3600 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 11,427 and comes with a 2-year warranty, offering peace of mind with your purchase. Investing in a fan like this could be the key to a more comfortable and energy-conscious summer.