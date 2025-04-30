Could Your Big Idea Solve India’s Biggest Challenges? Samsung Wants to Give You ₹1 Crore!

Imagine being a young student in India, brimming with an idea that could change lives. Now, imagine getting the backing, the mentorship, and a grant of ₹1 crore to actually make it happen. That’s the incredible opportunity Samsung India is offering to the next generation of innovators through its ‘Solve For Tomorrow 2025’ competition.

Launched as Samsung’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, ‘Solve For Tomorrow’ is back for its fourth edition, aiming to ignite the spark of innovation in students aged 14 to 22 across India. This isn’t just a contest; it’s a comprehensive six-month incubation program designed to transform bright ideas into tangible solutions for societal problems, all powered by technology.

More Than Just Prizes: A Launchpad for Impact

While the prospect of winning substantial grants is certainly exciting – the top 4 teams will share a ₹1 crore grant for incubation, the top 20 receive ₹20 lakh, and the top 40 get ₹8 lakh – the true value lies in the extensive support system Samsung and its partners are providing. Participants gain access to over 82,000 hours of training covering crucial areas like Design Thinking, hands-on Prototyping, Go-to-Market Strategies, and Business Planning.

The program also connects students with a network of experts, including mentors from Samsung leadership, faculty from IIT Delhi, and industry professionals. This mentorship is designed to guide young minds through the complexities of developing and launching their solutions, turning raw potential into impactful reality. As JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, put it, “With Solve for Tomorrow, we are inspiring young innovators across every corner of India to dream big, tackle real-world challenges, and shape a smarter, more inclusive future through technology.”

Tackling Challenges, Local and Global

This year, ‘Solve For Tomorrow 2025’ is focusing on four critical themes, encouraging students to think about both local Indian issues and broader global challenges:

AI for a Safer, Smarter, and Inclusive Bharat: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to improve safety, enhance intelligence, and ensure everyone in India benefits from technological advancements.

Future of Health, Hygiene, and Well-being in India: Developing solutions that address pressing health and hygiene needs across the nation.

Social change through Sports and Tech for Education and Better Futures: Utilizing technology and the power of sports to drive positive social change and improve educational opportunities.

Environmental Sustainability via Technology: Finding innovative technological solutions to tackle environmental issues and promote a sustainable future.

These themes align with national priorities and global goals, giving students a chance to contribute to meaningful change. Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, highlighted this synergy, stating, “Our collaboration with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow offers mentorship, research infrastructure, and technical guidance to help the young turn their ideas into products that impact society.”

A Journey of Innovation: From Application to Incubation

The ‘Solve For Tomorrow 2025′ journey spans six months and involves several stages designed to refine ideas and develop participants’ skills. The application window is open from April 29 to June 30, 2025. During this period, Samsung is also conducting design-thinking workshops nationwide to equip students with foundational problem-solving skills.

Following the application phase, the top 100 teams will be selected and receive online training. This is followed by a video pitch round from which the top 40 teams, 10 from each theme, will be shortlisted. These teams receive a ₹8 lakh grant and Samsung laptops.

The journey continues for the top 20 teams (five from each theme), who advance to an intensive mentorship program with Samsung experts and participate in learning visits to Samsung’s R&D facilities. These teams are awarded ₹20 lakh and Samsung ZFlip smartphones. This phase culminates in a hands-on prototyping program and a residential bootcamp to prepare for the final pitch.

The top four winning teams, one from each theme, will receive the significant ₹1 crore grant for incubation at IIT Delhi. This crucial final stage provides the resources and environment needed to develop their prototypes into viable, scalable solutions.

The impact of ‘Solve For Tomorrow’ is already being felt from previous editions. For example, in the 2024 competition, teams developed solutions for critical issues like arsenic contamination in water, showcasing the potential of young Indian innovators to address real-world problems.

Join the Movement

‘Solve For Tomorrow’ is more than a competition; it’s a platform empowering the next generation to become architects of a better future. With substantial grants, expert mentorship, and a focus on relevant societal challenges, Samsung India is making a significant investment in the potential of young Indian minds. If you are aged 14-22 and have an idea that can make a difference, the time to act is now. The application window is open until June 30, 2025.