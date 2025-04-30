Is Your Printer Letting You Down? Amazon’s Great Summer Sale Has Deals Up to 55% Off You NEED to See!

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025 kicks off on May 1st, and if you’ve been putting off buying a new printer, this is your chance. Whether your old one runs out of ink too fast, jams constantly, or just doesn’t connect anymore, you know how frustrating a bad printer can be. Thankfully, this sale brings big price drops on reliable models from top brands like Brother, HP, Epson, and Canon. We’re talking discounts up to 55% off on printers perfect for students, home offices, and everyday family use.

Think about it: endless trips to the print shop, blurry photos, or the dread of printing a long document. Upgrading can save you time, money on ink, and a lot of headaches. With everyone still needing reliable printers for schoolwork, remote jobs, or managing household tasks, getting a capable printer at a discounted price just makes sense.

These aren’t just basic machines; the deals cover modern ink tank printers that print thousands of pages per refill, wireless models you can control from your phone, and multifunctional units that scan and copy too. Let’s look at some standout offers available during the sale.

Top Printer Deals to Grab in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

Brother DCP-T525W Ink Tank Wireless Multifunction Printer – Sale Price: ₹13,199

Need a printer that keeps up with heavy printing? The Brother DCP-T525W handles high volumes easily. Its ink tank system delivers impressive page yields—up to 6,000 pages in black and 5,000 in color per refill. That means you fill the tanks less often and save money on ink in the long run. It connects wirelessly, so you can print from anywhere in your home using your computer or phone. It also supports borderless printing, great for photos or flyers.

Original Price: ₹17,999

You Save: 27% (₹4,800)

This model is a solid choice if you print frequently and want low running costs combined with wireless convenience.

Brother DCP-T226 Ink Tank Color Multifunction Printer – Sale Price: ₹10,399

If you need a reliable all-in-one color printer without breaking the bank, look at the Brother DCP-T226. It copies, scans, and prints, making it versatile for different tasks. Like other ink tank models, it offers high page yields, keeping your ink costs down. It connects via USB, making it simple to set up with your computer. It produces sharp text and bright colors, good for school projects or important documents.

Original Price: ₹13,990

You Save: 26% (₹3,591)

This printer provides excellent value, giving you essential color multifunctionality and low ink costs at an affordable price point.

HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One Wi-Fi Colour Printer – Sale Price: ₹14,499

HP’s Smart Tank 580 is built for busy homes and home offices. Its large ink tanks hold enough ink for up to 8,000 black pages or 6,000 color pages before needing a refill. This significantly reduces how often you buy ink bottles. It connects wirelessly and works seamlessly with the HP Smart App on your phone for easy printing, scanning, and monitoring ink levels. Setting it up and using the control panel is straightforward.

Original Price: ₹17,828

You Save: 19% (₹3,329)

Choose the HP Smart Tank 580 for its high-volume capacity, easy wireless setup, and user-friendly HP Smart App integration.

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Multifunction InkTank Printer – Sale Price: ₹13,699

Epson’s EcoTank L3252 is another strong contender for high-volume printing, offering up to 4,500 black and 7,500 color prints per set of ink bottles. Its compact size fits well in smaller spaces, and features like borderless printing add flexibility. With Wi-Fi Direct, you can connect your devices directly to the printer without needing a separate router. It handles printing, scanning, and copying needs efficiently.

Original Price: ₹17,999

You Save: 24% (₹4,300)

This printer is a great option if you need high-yield color printing, a compact design, and flexible wireless connection choices.

Canon G3770 InkTank Wireless Multifunction Printer – Sale Price: ₹13,999

Canon’s G3770 stands out if you print a mix of documents and photos. It produces vibrant color prints and sharp text. The ink tanks provide generous yields—up to 6,000 pages in black and an impressive 7,700 pages in color. It supports borderless photo printing in various sizes, making it easy to print your memories. Wireless connectivity lets you print from your mobile devices and computers around the house.

Original Price: ₹15,840

You Save: 12% (₹1,841)

Opt for the Canon G3770 if photo quality is important to you, alongside reliable document printing and wireless convenience.

Finding Your Perfect Printer During the Sale

With these kinds of deals available, it’s a smart time to think about what you really need from a printer. Do you print mostly text documents or lots of color photos? How often do you print? Do you need to connect wirelessly from multiple devices, or is a simple USB connection fine? Do you need scanning and copying features?

Looking at the page yields, connectivity options, and specific features of the models listed above can help you decide which one fits your home or work setup best. Don’t let a struggling printer slow you down anymore.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is only here for a limited time. These discounts on essential tech like printers make it the perfect opportunity to upgrade, save money, and finally get a printer that works with you, not against you. Check out these deals when the sale goes live on May 1st!